Turkey ready to host talks in Ukraine ‘at any time’ — top diplomat

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Turkey is ready to host talks between Russia and Ukraine at any time, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a press conference following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"We have previously expressed our willingness to host such an event, and we are prepared to do so at any time. Frankly speaking, we believe it is our duty. It is a mission for our region and for peace in the entire world. Since the beginning of the war, our president has persistently urged the international community to pursue peace. After all, we live in the same region. Of course, we want this problem to be solved through an agreement between the two sides. We will continue to provide all possible support in this area," the top diplomat pointed out.