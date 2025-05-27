Orders from US authorities regarding NATO remain unchanged — military

NEW YORK, May 27. /TASS/. Representatives from the US military insist that their leadership has not altered in any way its orders concerning participation in NATO’s military component, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) said.

According to the newspaper, some European officials believe that the US’ commitment to NATO is declining, considering criticism by US President Donald Trump and his statements about plans to reduce the US’ military presence abroad. However, American officers insist that the situation has not changed, according to the WSJ.

"From a US Army perspective, my orders haven’t changed," the newspaper quoted Brig. Gen. Andrew Saslav, deputy chief of staff for operations for US Army Europe and Africa, as saying. He noted that the issue of future US engagement in NATO is constantly on his mind but emphasized that he has been serving for too long "to get hyperfocused on political winds and messaging that isn’t orders."

On May 25, it was reported that high-ranking European diplomats were expecting the US to announce a reduction in its military presence in Europe in the coming months. Earlier, NBC, citing US and European officials, said that the Pentagon was considering the possibility of withdrawing up to 10,000 troops from Eastern Europe. According to the TV channel, this is half of a 20,000-strong grouping deployed by the previous US administration to the countries bordering Ukraine in 2022.