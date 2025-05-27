Yemeni Houthis claim two missile strikes on Israeli targets

DOHA, May 27. /TASS/. Houthi rebels from the Yemen-based Ansar Allah movement have carried out strikes on two targets in Israel, including Ben Gurion Airport, using ballistic missiles, the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saria said.

"Missile forces <...> have carried out a military operation, using two ballistic missiles. <...> Ben Gurion Airport in the occupied Jaffa area (Tel Aviv - TASS) was attacked by the Palestine-2 hypersonic missile," he told the Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV channel.

According to Saria, the Yemeni rebels also carried out a strike on "an important target" east of Tel Aviv using a Zulfiqar missile. The Ansar Allah spokesman added that the operation "successfully achieved its goal."

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier on Tuesday that two projectiles launched from Yemen had been intercepted. According to the army, sirens sounded in several areas in Israel after the first projectile was detected. There were no reports of damage resulting from falling debris.