Russia’s choice of Istanbul for Ukraine talks signals much — top Turkish diplomat

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russia's choise of Istanbul as a platform for direct talks with Ukraine shows that Moscow values its relations with Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"Russia's choice of Istanbul as a platform for direct negotiations with Ukraine allows us to affirm that it attaches great importance to our relations," the top Turkish diplomat said.

The Turkish foreign minister thanked Russia for the warm welcome and noted the importance of the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on May 26. Fidan stressed that the long history of relations allows Russia and Turkey to "ensure peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world."

Fidan said that he intended to discuss energy and trade issues, the situation in the Middle East and Africa with Lavrov. On May 26, the Turkish foreign minister also met with Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky who headed the Russian delegation at the talks in Istanbul.

On May 16, the first round of talks between Russia and Ukraine was held in Istanbul. Moscow and Kiev agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war from each side, present their detailed vision of a possible future ceasefire, and continue the negotiations. The prisoner exchange was accomplished in several stages between May 23 and 25.