In pursuit of freedom of speech West forgets about respect for feelings — UN official

ST. PETERSBURG, May 27. /TASS/. Western countries, in their obsession with freedom of speech, forget about respect for feelings and beliefs of others, High Representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Angel Moratinos said in an interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman

For instance, Moratinos reiterated the articles 18 and 19 of the 1948 Universal Human Rights Declaration. "One article, they say we have to defend and protect freedom of speech. But then, in the following one, they say you have the right to defend the right of people to exert their freedom of religion, freedom of conscience, freedom of faith, and protect their rights," he explained. "Both of them are essential," the UN official emphasized.

According to him, in the West, on some occasions, speaking about freedom of speech, "they forgot that there was another article that also asked for respect for the feelings and belief of other people." "Instead of opposing both, we have to interact with both of them and try to create a great balance," Moratinos stressed.

The UN official added that it is important to correctly assess the framework of freedom of expression, and there is still a lot of work ahead because the issue remains problematic.