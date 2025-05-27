Brazil to participate in SPIEF 2025 — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Brazil will be represented at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this year, Brazil’s Ambassador to Russia Rodrigo de Lima Baena Soares told TASS.

"We will be present there as always at [such] events," he said when asked a corresponding question. Members of the delegation have not been named yet, the diplomat added.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will take place on June 18-21. This year’s theme is ‘Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World’.