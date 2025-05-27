Turkey ready to host another round of Ukraine talks — Hurriyet

ISTANBUL, May 27. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan confirmed at talks in Moscow that his republic is ready to host a new round of peace talks on Ukraine and provide any support to resolving the conflict, Hurriyet reported.

Fidan is currently on a two-day visit in Moscow on the invitation of his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov. On Monday, Turkey’s top diplomat met with Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky who led the Russian delegation at the direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 16. Russian President Vladimir Putin, too, received Fidan.

The situation in Syria is another major topic of Fidan's meetings, according to Hurriyet. "Ankara wants continued Russian support to political and territorial integrity in Syria," the pro-government newspaper wrote.

Also, the agenda of Fidan’s meetings in Moscow includes bilateral relations with Russia, a key energy supplier to Turkey, which, in turn, tops the list of Russian tourist destinations, the newspaper continued. According to it, in 2024, trade between the two countries saw a 6.9% decline, mostly due to the sanctions which also affect the construction of Turkey’s first nuclear power plant, Akkuyu. "The US and EU sanctions on Russia and their negative impact on third countries, like Turkey, have caught newspaper headlines," the newspaper argued. Ankara believes that "the start of a thaw in relations between Russia and the United States" will have a positive effect on Russia and Turkey, Hurriyet concluded.