Demand for matured UN Alliance of Civilizations is on increase — UN official

ST. PETERSBURG, May 27. /TASS/. The United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) has matured over 20 years of its work and proved being worthy for the society, High Representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Angel Moratinos told TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman in an interview.

"Well, I think we are adults, we are not a young baby, a young creature, it's 20 years. We are already grown up, grown up in the importance of the mission, of the mandate," Moratinos said.

"Grow up even in the group of friends. Now we are 161 countries in our international organization that are part of the Alliance of Civilizations. And we have diversified, amplified our missions, our activities," he continued.

Moratinos pointed out that the group has been already fully integrated within the structure of the United Nations.

"We are part of the Secretariat of Secretary General, in this case Antonio Guterres," he continued. "And we are like any other UN entity or body. We participate."

"We have the public authority to engage in different engagement and commitment. I think 20 years we demonstrate that it was an important initiative, a needed initiative, and today even more," Moratinos added.

The Alliance of Civilizations is an international organization operating under the auspices of the United Nations since 2005 with the aim of enhancing international interaction against extremism through inter-ethnic, intercultural and inter-religious dialogue and cooperation.