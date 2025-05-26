{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
UN Alliance of Civilizations maintains good relations with Russia — UN official

"And we are identifying certain areas where we can work together," Miguel Angel Moratinos stated

ST. PETERSBURG, May 27. /TASS/. The United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) maintains good relations with Russia and is grateful for the country’s political, diplomatic and financial support, High Representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Angel Moratinos told TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman in an interview.

"We have been always very much grateful to the contribution of Russia to the Alliance, politically, diplomatically, even financially. They give us support," he said.

"And I think today, now, we are in good relationship and good conversation. And we are identifying certain areas where we can work together," Moratinos stated.

Asked to evaluate Russia’s involvement in the projects of the Alliance of Civilizations, Moratinos replied: "It had been from the beginning a very immediate, you know, response, positive response."

"I remember when I was foreign minister with my dear friend, colleague, [Russian Foreign Minister] Sergey Lavrov," he continued. "In one of his first visits to Madrid, we have just launched this initiative. And he proposed to me to sign an article, a joint article."

"And we signed an article. I think it's good reading today. If you go back to, you know, the article we both signed… it showed the interest of the Russian Federation to follow and to support the initiative," Moratinos said.

The article ‘The Alliance of Civilizations: In Search of Common Strategy’ was published by the Russian daily Izvestia and Spanish daily ABC on October 10, 2005.

The Alliance of Civilizations is an international organization operating under the auspices of the United Nations since 2005 with the aim of enhancing international interaction against extremism through inter-ethnic, intercultural and inter-religious dialogue and cooperation.

Russia’s Caucasus has potential to become world-class resort destination — Novak
"Even today, resorts such as Arkhyz and Elbrus already welcome a significant number of not only Russian but also foreign visitors," the Russia’s deputy prime minister noted
FACTBOX: Putin meets business community representatives
The Russian economy reached the fourth position globally by the purchasing power parity
Luxembourgish member of European Parliament says he arrived in Moscow to discuss Ukraine
Fernand Kartheiser is to meet with members of government and the two chambers of Parliament
Trump signaling intention to disengage from conflict in Ukraine — media
According to The New York Times, the US President "signals he is pulling back from a conflict" echoing Vice President JD Vance’s statement, who said publicly that "we’re more than open to walking away"
Putin thanks Lukashenko for helping organize prisoner exchange with Ukraine — Kremlin
The 1,000 for 1,000 prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine swap took place in several stages from May 23 to May 25
Russia to resume rice exports after reaching 2 mln tons yield — Agriculture Ministry
Department director at the Agriculture Ministry Roman Nekrasov said that rice planting, restoration of paddy fields and rice seed production are strategic tasks
Tory leader acknowledges UK’s participation in proxy war in Ukraine — Russian embassy
The illegitimate Kiev regime, created, financed and armed by the West, has been at it since 2014, the embassy added
Zelensky confirms settlement memorandum may be signed
According to Zelensky, the US president indicated that the document would include broader plans for a settlement beyond just a ceasefire
Iran won’t succumb to pressure despite Israeli military threat — top diplomat
Ismail Baghaei emphasized that Iran would certainly defend its national security
Some European countries are led by Zelensky's brothers in mind — opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk pointed out that the attempt to destroy Russia is in fact World War III
Russia not isolated, as evidenced by guest list for security forum in Moscow — official
According to Sergey Shoigu, "more than 110 delegations and nearly all major international organizations" will take part in the meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues in Moscow from May 27-29
Buffer zone to cover nearly all of Ukraine — Medvedev
It could happen if "If military aid to the Banderite regime continues," deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council said
Lukashenko, Putin hold telephone conversation — media
The details of the conversation were not given
Germany plans to send outdated Patriot missiles to Ukraine — newspaper
According to the diplomat, PAC-2 Patriot missiles "are not as effective at intercepting ballistic missiles"
Russian forces continue to advance along entire front, Donetsk leader says
Denis Pushilin pointed out that several settlements had been liberated in the region in the previous week
SCO welcomes direct Russia-Ukraine negotiations — Deputy Secretary General
Sohail Khan said that SCO welcomes any solution where there is peace and stability
VR glasses blur reality leading to death blow for Moscow resident
According to preliminary information, the man tripped and crashed into a glass table while moving around the apartment in virtual reality glasses
Russia to keep assisting Africa in fight against terrorism — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister stressed that Moscow "remains committed to its assistance to Africa in its efforts to strengthen its positions as a unique and influential center of global development"
Overly impressionable Trump should watch who he lets influence him — Russian senator
Earlier, during a conversation with American journalists, Donald Trump said that he was dissatisfied with Russia's recent massive strike on facilities in Ukraine
Ukraine admits its military sites struck by Russian UAVs near Kiev
Ukrainian military air expert Konstantin Krivolap lashed out at the Ukrainian Air Force command, which claimed that air defenses were effective
Oil products demand expected to decline — Russian businessman
Mikhail Gutseriev added that the future of oil will transform into chemical production
Press review: Moscow, Kiev swap POWs as NATO shifts exercise tactics amid Ukraine conflict
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, May 26th
Berlin no longer puts restrictions on range of weapons supplied to Kiev — Merz
The German Chancellor said that now Ukraine can attack military targets in Russia
Northern Latitudinal Railway may deliver 25 MTPA cargo to NSR ports by 2032
"A heavy infrastructure project like the Northern Latitudinal Railway will mean we will cut the distance by 700 kilometers and connect the Sverdlovsk and Northern Railways," expert Ilya Chernov said
Former Romanian presidential candidate Georgescu announces retirement from politics
"Now I am focused on my family," Calin Georgescu said
Romanovka liberation allows Russian troops to block Ukrainian army near Konstantinovka
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier that Russian troops had liberated the settlement of Romanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic
Page from medieval Serbian manuscript to be handed back to Belgrade soon — Putin
Miroslav’s Gospel was created in about 1180
Putin endorses proposals to counter shipping restrictions in Baltic Sea — aide
As Nikolay Patrushev noted, the Baltic Fleet is strengthening its positions and reliably ensuring the safety of navigation
Russia to issue note of protest to Sweden after attack on Russian embassy — diplomat
"Sweden must tame its ultras, take control of the situation and strictly observe the Vienna Convention," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed
Press review: Russia eyes Ukraine peace talks as right-wing forces rise in EU elections
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, May 20th
Russian state will lend a shoulder to support domestic companies — Putin
"Thanks to the flexibility of their approaches and, of course, the quality of their products, they are increasing supplies to promising world markets," the Russian president said
Top Turkish diplomat discussed bilateral ties, settlement in Ukraine with Putin — sources
Fidan is on a working visit to Moscow at the invitation of his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov
Israel is considering strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities against US will — expert
Andrey Zeltyn highlighted Israel’s increasingly confrontational stance amid ongoing negotiations between the US and Iran over the nuclear program.
Russian army expands buffer zone near Kursk Region — military expert
Andrey Marochko said that it is very difficult for Ukrainian militants to put up resistance in that broad frontline sector, even though Ukrainian armed formations are deploying additional forces and capabilities to the settlement of Loknya in the Sumy Region now
Hamas did not agree to US ceasefire proposal — US presidential envoy
According to Barak Ravid, Steve Witkoff said that Israel would agree to a temporary truce and a hostage deal
EU's refusal to get nuclear fuel from Russia to harm European economy — Szijjarto
The Hungarian Foreign Affairs and External Economic Relations Minister highlighted that the Commission aims to ban the supply of fuel assemblies necessary for the operation of nuclear power plants in the region
Zelensky constantly creating problems for Ukraine with his statements — Trump
US President again expressed displeasure with Russia’s recent massive strike on targets in Ukraine and opined that Russia’s authorities hypothetically want to get all of Ukrainian territory which may "lead to the downfall of Russia," without elaborating
Expert sheds light on recent firebird-shaped solar explosion
"If the ejection was directed towards the Earth, it would cause bright polar lights," Evgenia Kravchenko said
Kremlin attributes Trump's remarks on Russian air strikes on Ukraine to emotional strain
"We are closely monitoring all reactions," Dmitry Peskov underlined
Russia calls on Sweden to observe Vienna Convention — diplomat after drone attack
According to Zakharova, the Russian embassy in Stockholm is operating "literally in combat conditions"
Russian Army has around 7 km to go to reach outskirts of Konstantinovka in Donbass region
According to Marochko, the Russian Army has been actively advancing
Some foreign companies left Russian partners in lurch — Putin
The president noted that in recent years, Russian businesses have faced a number of serious challenges related to logistics and supply chains, as well as difficulty with payment mechanisms and international settlements
Ukraine, Russia still working on draft memorandums — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov said the document will require careful drafting and thorough coordination
Security officers detain terrorist cell controlled from Poland in Nizhny Novgorod
"On the instructions of a Polish-based foreign emissary of the international terrorist organization, the accused spread a terrorist ideology among local Muslims and migrant workers aimed at the violent seizure of power and the creation of the so-called World Caliphate," the statement reads
Milan's La Scala opera house to once again open its season with Russian opera
La Scala's seasons have always included works from the classical Russian repertoire, such as operas and ballets
Merz's words about long-range weapons will not affect Russia's moves on Ukraine — expert
"This is a political gesture designed to project strength, firmness, and unwavering opposition to Russia," Vasily Kashin said
High key rate is temporary phenomenon — Novak
Alexander Novak said the monetary policy is expected to be eased, as inflation will go down
Journalists catch Macron's wife slapping him in face
Earlier, Associated Press released a video showing the French president arriving in Vietnam
Zelensky to continue conflict even in case of ceasefire — opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk contended that this approach primarily benefits the current authorities, who profit from the ongoing conflict, while neglecting the genuine interests of the Ukrainian people
Donetsk leader points to surge in number of captive Ukrainian troops
According to Denis Pushilin, most of those soldiers were sent to the front through forced mobilization
Russian troops liberate two communities in Sumy Region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 275 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Overnight UAV attack on Russian regions: summary
A total of 148 Ukrainian drones were destroyed over Russian regions from 10 a.m. Moscow time on May 25 to 8 a.m. Moscow time on May 26
Poland to hold major military drills in response to Russian-Belarusian drills
Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said that the drills that Poland will hold are going to be the largest in years
Maritime Board chief urges better protection of Leningrad Region’s marine infrastructure
Addressing concerns over mounting threats from NATO, Nikolay Patrushev highlighted the increasing naval presence and enhanced combat and intelligence capabilities of the alliance, particularly in the Baltic Sea
Iran won't starve to death if US suddenly pulls out of talks — president
As Masoud Pezeshkian noted, in such a case, Iranians should simply unite and act together
Man arrested after driving into fans at Liverpool football victory parade — police
The Daily Telegraph reported that 17 people were injured because of the incident
Ukrainian troops flee liberated Belovody, leaving dead, wounded behind
According to the Defense Ministry, before liberating Belovody, Russian paratroopers breached the enemy’s defense lines in and around the settlement
Brazil would like to replace US as mediator in Ukraine talks — newspaper
O Globo also pointed out that Brazil believes the White House has not kept its promises to stop the conflict
OPEC+ countries to discuss oil market condition, forecasts at meeting on May 28 — Novak
The deputy prime minister noted that voluntary restrictions followed by eight OPEC+ countries since 2023 may be adjusted, rather than quotas for all countries participating in the OPEC+ agreement
Statements on long-range weapons for Kiev change plans for buffer zone — senator
Recently, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared that there are no longer any restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Kiev by Berlin and its allies
Kremlin says Putin heard Trump’s speech in telephone call before interpretation
The spokesman confirmed that the talks were long due to the type of interpretation, when a phrase is pronounced in the original language, and then, one after one, translated into the language of the counterpart
Ukrainian army has no capabilities to counter Russia’s Iskander missile system
According to Rostec, can only observe the flight of these missiles and realize the inevitable destruction of its sites
Russian Army enters Yunakovka in Ukraine’s Sumy region — military expert
According to Andrey Marochko, it served as a logistics hub for moving Ukrainian militants to the Kursk Region
Russian oil export dynamics not to change upon price ceiling adjustment
Alexander Novak said that Russia always stood against non-market cases related to the adjustment, setting of the ceiling or prohibitions
Russian House in Syria temporarily ceases its activity — cooperation agency CEO
Yevgeny Primakov also noted that recruiting students from Syria under the scholarship of the Russian government has become quite challenging
Kremlin slams Europe's decision to lift missile range restrictions for Ukraine 'dangerous'
"If such decisions are made, they will absolutely go against our aspirations to reach a political settlement," Dmitry Peskov said
Ukrainian forces shot captive Russian troops in DPR, eyewitness says
According to the eyewitness, the Ukrainian troops that shot Russian captives lived in a neighboring house
US mum on new arms supplies to Ukraine, fears 'antagonizing Russia' — newspaper
According to The Washington Post, Kiev believes that the US will sell ammunition for Patriot systems to Ukraine rather than provide it free of charge as the previous administration did
Meeting of eight OPEC+ countries rescheduled for May 31 — source
Eight OPEC+ member countries plan to decide on the oil production plan for July at their meeting on May 31
Foreign IT services still operating in Russia must be 'suppressed' — Putin
The Russian president said that foreign IT services are trying to strangle Russia
US actively mediates Russia-Ukraine talks — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov also pointed out that Russia is grateful to Turkey for its mediation services
North Korea’s Kim witnesses serious accident during new warship launch — agency
According to KCNA, the incident was caused by the loss of balance when the warship was being launched
Number of people willing to move to Russia 'quite notable' — cooperation agency CEO
Such people "really do share our values" and simply want their children to grow up in a normal environment, Yevgeny Primakov pointed out
Trump considering toughening sanctions against Russia
The US leader has also expressed his displeasure with Russia’s recent massive strike on Ukrainian targets, saying that he was "surprised" and he does not "like it at all"
Bank of Russia sets dollar rate at 79.66 rubles for May 27
The official euro rate was lowered by six kopecks to 90.4644 rubles
Russian aide warns Estonia's new maritime rules could justify NATO buildup in Baltic
Moreover, newly adopted legislation allows them to open fire on vessels that may be "maneuvering dangerously," Nikolay Patrushev added
New mass prisoner swaps with Kiev depend on outcome of talks — Kremlin
Earlier, Moscow and Kiev conducted the largest prisoner exchange since the beginning of the special military operation
Russian economy fourth globally by purchasing power parity — Putin
According to the Russian leader, the national economy was growing at an outperforming pace over the last two years
Russian presidential aide points to increasing threats from NATO
"Threats emanating from NATO are growing rapidly as the alliance has thrown the international security architecture built after World War II to the wind," Nikolay Patrushev stated
Turkish Airlines cancels flights to Moscow — ATOR
At the airports of central Russia, restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft were again introduced on the night of May 26, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia recalled
Putin’s helicopter at epicenter of Ukraine’s drone attack during visit to Kursk Region
"We simultaneously conducted an air defense battle and ensured the safety of the presidential helicopter’s flight in the air," air defense division commander Yuri Dashkin said
Court decision to suspend ban on Taliban movement in Russia enters into force
According to the register, the decision to suspend the ban on the movement's activities took effect on May 20
Deployment of UK military bases in Ukraine possible, Russian envoy says
It would mean a circumvention of the basic act and the obligation of military restraint cemented in it, Andrey Kelin also noted
US companies never refused to maintain medical equipment in Russia — Putin
The Russian president still noted that this is the area where independence is definitely needed
Russia being rated by CCXI means partners’ confidence in it — ministry
According to the statement, the Russian economy remains stable despite the sanctions pressure
Russia will not 'roll out red carpet' for McDonald's if it decides to return — Putin
The Russian president has already tasked the government with working out a framework for the possible return of companies wishing to re-enter the Russian market
Foreign companies 'squeezing out' Russian specialists are short-sighted — Putin
The Russian president recalled that now Russian-speaking specialists who have worked for decades in foreign companies are now beginning to return to the country under pressure from them
Almost 4,500 Russian nationals brought back from Ukraine since special op started
According to the calculations, since the beginning of the military operation, at least 4,492 Russians have been returned, with 1,000 of them swapped in the most recent exchange on May 23-25
Russian stock indices in the red as trading on Moscow Exchange closes
The yuan exchange rate rose by 6.8 kopecks to 11.09 rubles
Medvedev rejects accusations of Russia’s ‘disproportionate use of force’
There were several explosions in Kiev this night
Highest class solar flare registered on Sunday
Flares are accompanied with solar plasma ejections
German vice-chancellor denies Berlin's change of position on providing weapons to Ukraine
"There is no new agreement that goes beyond what the previous government did," Lars Klingbeil said
West blocks Russian cargo passing through international waters — presidential aide
"In addition to fueling military tension in the Baltic Sea, Western countries continue to exert sanctions pressure on Russia," Nikolay Patrushev said
Hamas agrees to US proposal for ceasefire with Israel — news agency
"The proposal includes the release of ten living Israeli hostages held by Hamas in two groups in return for a 70-day ceasefire and a partial withdrawal from the Gaza Strip," the source said
Russia says its Iskander missile hit container ship carrying drones to Ukraine
"As a result of the fire impact on these targets there was a secondary detonation of the ammunition and containers that were stored on the pier, as well as a heavy fire," the Russian Defense Ministry said
Kremlin says strikes on Ukraine come in response to enemy attacks on civilian facilities
Dmitry Peskov noted that the Ukrainians attack Russia's social infrastructure facilities, civilian infrastructure
EU unlikely to evade responsibility for its actions in Ukraine conflict — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister emphasized that public statements by European leaders indicate their intention to continue supplying arms to the Kiev regime
