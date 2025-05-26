Germany not to announce its plans to supply certain types of weapons to Ukraine

BERLIN, May 26. /TASS/. Germany’s authorities will not inform the general public about supplies of certain types of weapons to Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said.

"WE will not make any statements on certain combat systems," the DPA agency quoted him as saying during his visit to Portugal when asked about the potential transfer of Taurus long-range missiles to Kiev.

According to the top German diplomat, Berlin doesn’t want Moscow to know about its actions geared to provide military aide to Ukraine.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s said earlier on Monday that Berlin was lifting restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Kiev. According to Merz, the United Kingdom and France made similar decisions.

Commenting on this decision, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that it is a potentially dangerous move which runs counter to the settlement efforts.

Earlier, the German government decided not to make public its plans concerning weapons supplies to Ukraine after three years of transparency on this matter. This decision, according to Berlin, is geared to create what it calls "strategic ambiguity" to hide its actions from the opposing side. Notably, Merz said in mid-May that Germany was not planning to supply Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine although previously he had repeatedly called for this.