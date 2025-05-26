Former Romanian presidential candidate Georgescu announces retirement from politics

BUCHAREST, May 26. /TASS/. Former Romanian presidential candidate Calin Georgescu has announced his retirement from politics after the presidential election ended.

"The Romanian presidential elections are over. Therefore, I have decided to stop my active participation in the political process. <...> Now I am focused on my family," he said in a video published on his Facebook (a social media site banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta corporation deemed extremist by the Russian authorities).

Earlier, Hotnews reported that Georgescu was summoned to the Romanian Prosecutor's Office to testify following his joint interview with George Simion, the leader of the nationalist Alliance for the Union of Romanians, on the Realitatea Plus TV channel. During the interview, he quoted Corneliu Zelea Codreanu, the leader of the Legion of the Archangel Michael, a fascist organization in pre-war Romania.

Romanian presidential election

The May 18 presidential elections in Romania were repeated. According to the results of the second round, Simion received 46.40% of votes, while his rival Dan secured 53.60%. The scheduled election was interrupted late last year by the Constitutional Court after nationalist candidate Calin Georgescu received the most votes in the first round on November 24, 2024. The court made this decision under the pretext of illegal financing of Georgescu's campaign, hacking attacks on the digital infrastructure used in the electoral process, and alleged Russian interference.