Trump signaling intention to disengage from conflict in Ukraine — media

NEW YORK, May 26. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is apparently seeking to distance himself from the Ukrainian conflict, The New York Times said.

According to its sources, Trump "signals he is pulling back from a conflict" echoing Vice President JD Vance’s statement, who said publicly that "we’re more than open to walking away." Apart from that, the newspaper said, Trump is "pulling back from a commitment" to joint the anti-Russian sanctions.

Meanwhile, Trump noted earlier that Vladimir Zelensky’s remarks always result in problems for Ukraine. At the same time, he expressed displeasure with Russia’s recent massive strike on targets in Ukraine and opined that Russia’s authorities hypothetically want to get all of Ukrainian territory which may "lead to the downfall of Russia," without elaborating.

Commenting on Trump’s statement, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the US president’s emotional remarks following the strikes of the Russian Aerospace Force on facilities in Ukraine are connected with the importance of the negotiation process.