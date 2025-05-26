Hamas did not agree to US ceasefire proposal — US presidential envoy

WASHINGTON, May 26. /TASS/. The radical Palestinian movement Hamas did not agree to the US proposal on the terms of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff told Axios correspondent Barak Ravid.

"White House envoy Steve Witkoff rejects Hamas' claim that the group has agreed to his proposal for a hostage and ceasefire deal," the journalist wrote on his X page. "What I have seen from Hamas is disappointing and completely unacceptable," Ravid quoted the envoy as saying.

According to the reporter, Witkoff said that Israel would agree to a temporary truce and a hostage deal that would "lead to substantive negotiations to find a path to a permanent ceasefire." The envoy also called on Hamas to accept the offer, Ravid said.

Earlier, Reuters reported, citing a Palestinian official close to Hamas, that the radical movement had accepted Witkoff's proposal to end hostilities in the Gaza Strip. According to the news agency, the new initiative, which was received by Hamas through mediators at the talks, includes the release of ten hostages and a 70-day truce. It also states that a permanent ceasefire under a US guarantee should be discussed during that period.