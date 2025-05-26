Hamas agrees to US proposal for ceasefire with Israel — news agency

LONDON, May 26. /TASS/. The Palestinian movement Hamas has accepted the proposal of US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff on cessation of hostilities with Israel in the Gaza Strip, Reuters reported, citing a Palestinian official close to the radicals.

According to him, the new proposal, which Hamas received through mediators, includes the release of ten hostages and a 70-day truce. During this period, a permanent ceasefire would be discussed under US guarantees.

"The proposal includes the release of ten living Israeli hostages held by Hamas in two groups in return for a 70-day ceasefire and a partial withdrawal from the Gaza Strip," the source told Reuters.

The source added that the list of conditions also includes Israel's release of several Palestinian prisoners, including those serving long sentences.

On March 18, the Israeli army resumed fighting in the Gaza Strip, launching massive attacks on the Palestinian enclave and violating a ceasefire reached in January. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained that the radical Palestinian movement Hamas refused to agree to the proposals put forward at the talks by mediators and US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, saying that the goal of the operation in the enclave was the release of all hostages. The radicals blamed Israel and the US for the resumption of hostilities.