Iran won't starve to death if US suddenly pulls out of talks — president

DUBAI, May 26. /TASS/. No one in Iran will starve to death if the United States suddenly decides to withdraw from the negotiation process to settle the situation around Tehran’s nuclear program and impose more sanctions against it, President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

"It's not true that we will starve if they don't negotiate with us and impose sanctions. We will find a way out," the IRNA news agency quoted him as saying. According to the president, in such a case, Iranians should simply unite and act together.

On May 23, Iranian and US representatives held the fifth round of talks on Tehran's nuclear program in Rome. The Omani foreign minister, who is mediating between the two sides, reported that "some, but not final, progress" had been made. After the consultations, his Iranian counterpart said that Tehran and Washington are preparing for a new round of talks and hope to achieve positive results in one or two meetings.