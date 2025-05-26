Israeli attacks on Gaza kill almost 40 people over past day — enclave’s health ministry

CAIRO, May 26. /TASS/. At least 38 people were killed, and 170 others were injured due to Israel’s strikes on the Gaza Strip in the past day, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 38 bodies and 364 injured people were taken to hospitals," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel. The death toll in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in early October 2023 has approached 53,977, with 122,966 people injured, the ministry said.

On March 18, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported widespread strikes on Hamas strongholds in the Gaza Strip, thus ending the ceasefire established in January this year. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that Israel had renewed military operations in Gaza after Hamas rejected the US proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.

The office stated that the Israeli military had resumed strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza to secure the release of hostages and that the army would escalate its campaign in the enclave. The radicals have blamed the United States for the resumption of Israeli aggression.