Ukraine’s national debt rises by around 5% in April

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Ukraine’s national debt increased by nearly 5% in April, reaching $180 bln, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax, and Customs Policy Daniil Getmantsev said.

"In April 2025, the national debt in hryvnia terms grew by 5% (+UAH 357.1 bln), and in foreign currency terms - by 4.8% (+$8.2 bln)," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Getmantsev added that, as of April 30, the national and state-guaranteed debt amounted to UAH 7.480 trillion in hryvnia and $180 bln in foreign currency.

He reminded that the country’s national debt has been steadily rising since January. In January - April, it increased by 8.4% in foreign currency terms, or by $13.9 bln. According to Getmantsev, nearly the entire increase over these four months is attributable to a rise in indebtedness to the EU ($13.1 bln), from which Kiev received several disbursements under various programs during this period.

According to the lawmaker, external debt accounts for 74.5% of Ukraine’s national debt structure.