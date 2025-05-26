US-Iran talks on nuclear program remain stalled — expert

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Negotiations between the United States and Iran regarding Iran’s nuclear program have reached a standstill on a tactical level, though Washington remains cautious in order to avoid escalation. This assessment comes from Andrey Zeltyn, a senior lecturer at the School of Asian Studies within the Department of World Economy and World Politics at the National Research University Higher School of Economics, who authored a column for TASS.

"Although there has been some formal activity - most recently, a meeting on May 23 in Rome at the Omani diplomatic mission acting as mediator - the two sides have yet to find common ground," Zeltyn explained. "Despite high-level engagement - Iran’s delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the U.S. negotiating team headed by President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff - the results remain limited."

The core of the disagreement lies in demands: the U.S. insists on Iran halting uranium enrichment and dismantling parts of its nuclear infrastructure, while Iran maintains its right to develop nuclear technology for peaceful purposes. "This fundamental divergence has resulted in a tactical deadlock, where any concessions are perceived as signs of weakness," Zeltyn noted.

He also highlighted Iran’s diminished regional influence following its loss of sway in Syria. "Despite this, Iranian proxies within the ‘axis of resistance’ continue to pose active threats against U.S. interests in the Middle East," the analyst observed. "Their capacity to target Israeli interests is somewhat reduced, owing to significant losses suffered by Hezbollah and shifting domestic political alignments in Lebanon. The U.S. recognizes this and appears intent on avoiding further escalation."

Contradictory signals

Contradictory signals have characterized the negotiation process. "Iran, represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi, criticizes the U.S. for inconsistent demands. Meanwhile, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt claims that the negotiations hinge on two options: Tehran’s acceptance of all U.S. demands or an impasse - an approach that, frankly, seems quite perplexing," Zeltyn remarked.

While Tehran refuses to engage on issues like its missile program and its right to civil nuclear energy, the negotiations continue. "Despite the conflicting signals, the parties have met five times in Rome and remain committed to further consultations," the analyst concluded. "Araghchi emphasized that Tehran is not relinquishing its rights but is willing to make reasonable concessions, expecting Washington to do the same.".