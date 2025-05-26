Israel attacks over 240 refugee centers since October 2023 — Gaza authorities

CAIRO, May 26. /TASS/. Israel has attacked 240 accommodation centers for refugees and displaced persons in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Palestinian enclave’s authorities said in a statement.

"The number of centers coming under bombardment has reached 241. <...> This is a blatant violation of all international and humanitarian rules and a clear attempt to provoke as many civilian casualties as possible," the statement reads.

Arab media outlets reported earlier that 30 people had been killed in an Israeli strike on the Fahmi al-Jarjawi School in Gaza City. According to media reports, refugees and displaced persons were staying in the building. The enclave’s authorities said that at least 18 children were among those killed.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking hostages. In response, Israel launched an operation in the elave in order to eliminate Hamas’ military and political structures and free all hostages.

On March 18, 2025, the Israeli military resumed military operations in Gaza, launching heavy strikes on the enclave, thus breaking the ceasefire deal that had been reached in January. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that the move was due to Hamas’s rejection of proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. According to the Israeli authorities, the goal of the operation is to ensure the release of all hostages held in Gaza. Hamas, in turn, blamed Israel and the US for the resumption of military activities.