Montenegro does not intend to send its military to Ukraine — defense ministry

BELGRADE, May 26. /TASS/. Montenegro does not intend to send its military to Kiev-controlled territories and its instructors in the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) will train Ukrainian soldiers only in the EU countries, the Montenegrin Defense Ministry said.

"No member of the Montenegrin army will be deployed on the territory of Ukraine, nor will they participate in any military operations in that country. Any possible participation relates to the training of Ukrainian soldiers in EU countries," the defense ministry stressed.

Earlier, Montenegrin media reported that on May 29, the republic's parliament would consider a proposal to send up to three soldiers of the country's army to participate in the NSATU mission.

At a summit held in Washington in July 2024, the North Atlantic Alliance decided to establish the NSATU mission, tasked with coordinating military supplies and training programs for Kiev provided by allies and partners. NSATU is headquartered in Germany.