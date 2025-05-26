SCO pursues expansion, has candidates for full membership — deputy secretary general

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The issue of broadening the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is under vigorous discussion and there are candidates for full membership in the association, SCO Deputy Secretary General Sohail Khan told TASS.

"Naturally, the issue of expansion is actively discussed as a part of today's agenda. The member states have not yet rendered the final decision on who to grant membership to and in what format. There are several candidates for full membership and for dialogue partnership. We have two categories," he said.

"We have decided not to make any dialogue partner observer for now, because we have the thought of putting everyone in one category that will be called 'partners,'" the SCO deputy secretary general pointed out.