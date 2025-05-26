MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the Other Ukraine movement and former head of the banned Opposition Platform - For Life party, has criticized Vladimir Zelensky's regime, asserting that it opposes peace initiatives and is pursuing a long-term strategy of conflict with Russia.

In his latest column on Smotrim.ru, Medvedchuk stated, "The Kiev regime is not interested in ending the war, even if a ceasefire or truce is reached. Instead, it is crafting a strategy of prolonged conflict that could last for centuries, actively preparing the population for this outlook."

He contended that this approach primarily benefits the current authorities, who profit from the ongoing conflict, while neglecting the genuine interests of the Ukrainian people. "To truly end the war in Ukraine, it is essential to eradicate Nazism. Zelensky and his team should be held accountable for the reckless ideas they have promoted since taking power. Any genuine peace process would inevitably bring the Zelensky regime to justice," Medvedchuk concluded.