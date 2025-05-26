Iran rejects Middle East nuclear consortium as replacement for domestic enrichment — MFA

DUBAI, 26 May. /TASS/. Iran will not approve the establishment of a Middle East nuclear consortium to replace uranium enrichment on the country’s territory, the republic’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei stated.

"Talking about enrichment and the so-called consortium - we know that countries in the [Middle East] region want to use nuclear energy more extensively. We will support any process to involve these states in enrichment and the production of the fuel needed for peaceful nuclear projects. However, this initiative can in no way replace the uranium enrichment process inside Iran," he stressed at a press conference broadcast by SNN.