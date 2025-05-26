Israel strikes over 200 targets across Gaza in past two days, military says

TEL AVIV, May 26. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force struck over 200 targets throughout the Gaza Strip in the past 48 hours, the army press service said.

According to the military, the attacks targeted "weapon storage facilities, sniper and anti-tank missile posts, tunnel shafts, and additional terrorist infrastructure sites."

On May 18, the Israeli army announced the launch of military operations in the north and south of the enclave as part of a major ground offensive, dubbed Gideon’s Chariots. Its declared goal is to ultimately defeat the radical Palestinian movement Hamas and liberate all Israeli hostages held in Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the army planned to take control of the entire Gaza Strip.