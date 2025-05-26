US no longer sees Ukraine as priority — media

LONDON, May 26. /TASS/. Ukraine has slipped from being a priority for former US President Joe Biden’s administration to just one of many potential weapons customers under Donald Trump, the Economist writes.

According to the media outlet, Ukraine is ready to pay "whatever it takes" for Patriot air defense systems but "the White House response has been non-committal."

In addition, countering Russian drone attacks is becoming increasingly difficult for Ukraine’s air defenses. The Economist points out that if a ceasefire is not achieved in Russia-Ukraine talks, Kiev’s "air defense units will need to ration their interceptors.".