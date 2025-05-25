Talks on Gaza stalled, says Qatari PM

MADRID, May 25. /TASS/. The indirect Gaza settlement talks between Hamas and Israel have come to a deadlock, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said.

"We are trying to find some creative solutions [to the conflict], but none has worked. We even though that is we manage to talks Hamas into accepting the phased plan [for the crisis settlement] acceptable for Israel, a mechanism for monitoring by the UN Security Council would be established to ensure that the talks on ending the war are held within limited period of time. Israel declined this proposal," he said at a ministerial meeting in Madrid on the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

According to the senior Qatari official, the Doha talks on the Gaza Strip have revealed that Israel wants a deal only to release its hostages who are still held in the enclave while Hamas insists on ending the war. "I think we are in a dead end," he added.

On May 12, Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip released Israeli soldier Edan Alexander, who is also a US citizen. Following his release, Hamas reiterated its readiness to resume talks on a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

On the same day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said after talks with US presidential envoy Steven Witkoff that an Israeli delegation would be sent to Qatar. On Tuesday, the Qatari prime minister noted that a series of consultations on Gaza in Doha had made it possible to bring the sides’ position somewhat closer. But on May 22, Egypt's Al-Qahira Al-Ekhbariya television channel said that Israel had recalled its delegation from the Qatari capita city.