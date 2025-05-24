Israel deploys all its regular infantry, armor brigades — report

TEL AVIV, May 24. /TASS/. Israel deployed all its regular infantry and armor brigades to Gaza, the Times of Israel reported.

The forces have been assembled as part of preparations for intensified fighting in the Strip, according to the report.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces said that its news ground Operation Gideon's Chariots in Gaza employed five brigades. According to the newspaper, they number tens of thousands of troops.

The IDF announced the start of Operation Gideon's Chariots in the northern and southern regions of the enclave on May 18. Its stated goal is total defeat of Hamas and the release of all Israeli hostages from Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation aims to establish Israeli control of the entire Gaza.