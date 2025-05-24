Israel attacks 100 radical military targets in Gaza Strip over day

TEL AVIV, May 24. /TASS/. During the day, the Israeli Air Force attacked 100 military objects of the radicals in the Gaza Strip, the army said.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Israeli Air Force has attacked 100 targets throughout the Gaza Strip," the statement said. The press service listed "military buildings" and "underground facilities" among the attacked targets.

The ministry added that Israeli troops "destroyed a number of terrorists" in the Gaza Strip as part of Operation Gideon's Chariots.

The military said that "the Israel Defense Forces will continue to act to eliminate the threat to the Israeli civilian population.".