Frustration grows amid increasing signs US could wash hands of Ukraine — Guardian

LONDON, May 24. /TASS/. European diplomats fear that US President Donald Trump will walk away from Ukraine and focus on concluding an economic partnership with Russia, The Guardian reported.

It said that European leaders, who had hoped for Washington to impose new sanctions against Moscow, felt depressed and even furious after hearing Trump's description of his May 19 telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the publication, the respectful tone of dialogue between the American and Russian leaders and the unwillingness of the Washington administration to tighten restrictions against Russia brought "Europe’s nightmare" in the form of the US withdrawal from the Ukrainian conflict closer.

On May 19, Putin and Trump talked over the telephone for more than two hours, during which they discussed, first of all, ways to overcome the conflict in Ukraine. The Russian president praised the conversation and called it constructive.