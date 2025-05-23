Belarus helps with prisoner swap between Russia, Ukraine — official

MINSK, May 23. /TASS/. Belarus is helping with the exchange of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine as it did before, said Natalia Eismont, press secretary of the Belarusian president.

"All exchanges of prisoners of war and decedents between Russia and Ukraine previously took place and were assisted on the territory of Belarus - with the consent of the leadership of Russia and Ukraine. We will provide assistance this time around as well," she told TASS.

According to Eismont, Minsk didn’t help mediate the exchange.

"We have never been and will never be mediators in any processes," she said.

Russia and Ukraine held talks in Turkey on May 16, agreeing to exchange 1,000 prisoners each. On May 23, 270 Russian servicemen and 120 civilians, including non-combatants that Ukraine captured in Russia’s Kursk Region, were returned from the Kiev-controlled territory. In exchange, 270 Ukrainian prisoners of war and 120 civilians were given back. It is planned to swap more people in the coming days.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian servicemen and civilians are currently in Belarus, where they are provided with the necessary counseling and medical assistance.