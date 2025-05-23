Trump administration doesn’t want to engage in open-ended conflicts abroad — Vance

WASHINGTON, May 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s administration does not want to engage in overseas military operations that don’t have a clearly defined goal timeframe, US Vice President JD Vance said in a speech before graduates of the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

"I want to be clear: the Trump administration has reversed course, no more undefined missions, no more open-ended conflicts. We're turning, returning to a strategy grounded in realism and protecting our core national interests," he said.

"This doesn't mean that we ignore threats, but it means that we approach them with discipline, and that when we send you to war, we do it with a very specific set of goals in mind," he continued.

Vance took a dig at previous US administrations.

"Instead of devoting our energies to responding to the rise of near-peer competitors like China, our leaders pursued what they assumed would be easy jobs for the world’s pre-eminent superpower," he went on to say. "How hard could it be to build a few democracies in the Middle East? Well, almost impossibly hard.|

As an example of poorly calculated moves, he cited the construction of a floating pier to supply humanitarian aid to Gaza. While it cost $230 million to build and injured more than 60 American service members, the structure worked for a mere 20 days.