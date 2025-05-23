Iran, US hope for progress in talks on nuclear program soon — MFA

DUBAI, May 23. /TASS/. Tehran and Washington are preparing for a new round of talks to settle disagreements over Iran's nuclear program and hope to achieve favorable results in one or two more meetings, the Islamic Republic's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said following the fifth round of Iran-US consultations.

"The parties have agreed to refine their positions, and then arrange and hold the next round of talks. <...> I hope that during the next one or two meetings we can reach solutions allowing the talks to move forward. Thanks to Oman's work to remove obstacles, a possibility to make progress exists," he said on Iran's state broadcaster.