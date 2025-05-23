MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russia's defiant stance against European leaders from the so-called "coalition of the willing," who want to put their own troops in Ukraine, saves the world from sliding into a wider war, Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of the Other Ukraine movement and former leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party banned in his country, has said.

"Russia ignores this coalition of morons, thereby saving the world from military escalation. How long this may last is another question entirely," the politician wrote in his column on the media platform ‘Smotrim.ru’. He noted that Russia has always fought against Western expansion.

Medvedchuk also recalled US President Donald Trump’s statement to the effect that he was not going to buy a war for Washington. At the same time, the politician notes that Washington is not against European countries "buying a war for themselves," which would then bring them to their knees before the United States.

Earlier, Medvedchuk stressed that the so-called "coalition of the willing" does not want the conflict to end and seeks to launch a crusade against Russia, which they have so far failed to isolate politically and strangle economically. The way he sees it, European politicians trying to use the conflict for their own benefit are leading Europe towards the same fate as Ukraine - lawlessness, poverty and eventually war.

Coalition of the willing

On March 27, a summit of the "coalition of the willing" was held in Paris, where representatives of about 30 countries discussed possible security guarantees for Kiev after the end of the Ukrainian conflict. One of the main topics was the potential deployment of a military contingent in Ukraine. The US did not take part in the event. According to the mass media, a number of countries have expressed that they will only participate in the so-called peacekeeping mission in Ukraine if supported by Washington.

In his turn, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the presence of NATO troops under any flag and in any capacity on Ukrainian soil would be a threat to Russia and Moscow would not accept it under any conditions.