Fifth round of Tehran-Washington talks on Iran's nuclear program kicks off in Rome

ROME, May 23. /TASS/. The fifth round of talks between Iran and the United States on the settlement of disputes over Tehran's nuclear program has begun in the Italian capital, ISNA reported.

According to the news agency, the Iranian delegation is headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is leading the US mission. The US delegation also includes State Department Director of Policy Planning Michael Anton. On the Iranian side, Deputy Foreign Ministers Majid Takht-Ravanchi and Kazem Gharibabadi, along with Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei, are participating.

The consultations are taking place at the Omani ambassador's residence, with Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi serving as mediator.