New North Korean destroyer incurs light damage in recent mishap — agency

SEOUL, May 23. /TASS/. An investigation conducted by North Korean authorities has found that the country’s new destroyer did not sustain significant damage during a launch mishap, and repairs are expected to take under two weeks, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

"An underwater and onboard assessment of the destroyer confirmed that contrary to initial assumptions, the hull remained intact. Its starboard side was scraped, and a small quantity of seawater entered through structural components at the stern," the report reads. A special team of specialists and prosecution officials has opened an inquiry.

On May 21, an incident occurred during the launching of the destroyer in the presence of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The release mechanism was triggered too early, sending the vessel into the water while the bow remained on the slipway. Kim condemned the mishap as gross negligence and ordered the vessel to be restored by the June plenary session of the ruling party.

"The level of damage is minor, and speculation about the vessel sinking is inaccurate. The focus should be on practical repair efforts. The report omits information on the cause or accountability for the incident," the Central Military Committee said. The authorities called for those at fault to be held accountable. "The concern is not the ship’s condition but the fact that this was a reprehensible act," they stated.

"This matter is critical not due to the ship's damage or cost, but because it highlights the need to eliminate reckless and unscientific practices across all sectors," the authorities added.

The head of the Chongjin Shipyard was summoned by law enforcement on May 22.