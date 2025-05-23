Top US diplomat favors new anti-Russia sanctions, Trump opposes them — magazine

WASHINGTON, May 23. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio supports Republican Senator Lindsey Graham's (listed on Russia's terrorist and extremist list) bill to impose new sanctions against Russia, a diplomatic source told the New Lines magazine.

"Notice how Rubio brings up sanctions on a near-daily basis. He wants Congress to move on the Graham bill because it’s got a veto-proof majority in the Senate and it would scuttle any reset with Moscow," the source said. However, according to the magazine, US President Donald Trump currently opposes such a decision.

In early April, a group of 50 US senators from both parties introduced a bill proposing primary and secondary sanctions against Russia and its trading partners in case Moscow rejects Washington's proposals to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. The document, introduced by Graham and Richard Blumenthal (a Democrat representing Connecticut), proposes import tariffs of up to 500% on goods from countries that purchase Russian oil, gas, and uranium.

On May 20, Axios quoted sources as saying that, after a telephone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Trump told European leaders and Vladimir Zelensky that he did not intend to impose sanctions against Russia now because, in his opinion, Moscow is serious about the Ukrainian settlement.

On May 19, the Russian and US presidents had a telephone conversation that lasted more than two hours. According to Putin, it was informative and frank. It was the third conversation between Putin and Trump since the beginning of the year. The Russian head of state emphasized that Moscow is ready to work with Kiev on a memorandum for a future peace treaty, which could include a ceasefire and principles for resolving the conflict.