More than 100 people died in Gaza on May 22 — Health Ministry

DUBAI, May 23. /TASS/. Over 100 people have been killed in the past 24 hours in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, and about 250 have been injured, the Health Ministry of the Palestinian enclave said.

According to it, over the past day, 247 wounded and 107 dead bodies were taken to hospitals, including the remains of three people who were killed earlier. The ministry also said that an unspecified number of victims of Israeli attacks remain under the rubble on the streets and roads, and ambulance crews and rescuers cannot access them.

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of deaths in Gaza since escalation of the conflict in October 2023 has increased to 53,762, with another 122,197 people injured. The number of people killed since March 18, 2025 has reached 3,613, and 10,156 Palestinians have been injured.

On March 18, Israel broke a ceasefire established in January by delivering massive strikes on the enclave. Israel explained it by the refusal of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas from the proposals put forward by mediators and US special envoy Steve Witkoff. It said the purpose of the operation in Gaza is the release of all hostages. The radicals blamed Israel and the United States for the resumption of hostilities.