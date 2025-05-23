South African calls president's visit to US success

PRETORIA, May 23. /TASS/. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to the United States to meet with American Leader Donald Trump was a success, his office said.

Ramaphosa has completed a successful working visit to the United States at the invitation of President Trump, the South African leader's office said in a statement. The purpose of the visit was to restore and revitalize bilateral relations between South Africa and the United States.

The administration stressed that the visit focused on finding solutions to the issues that have become a source of diplomatic tensions between the two countries in recent months, as well as rethinking economic and trade relations.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen trade ties, increase investments for mutual benefit, and establish technological exchange cooperation, the statement said. Ramaphosa welcomed the expected start of trade negotiations between South Africa and the United States and looks forward to seeing results from them that will ensure increased trade and prosperity for both countries.

The South African president visited the United States from May 19 to 22. He was received by Trump at the White House on May 21. —0—jst.