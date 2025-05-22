Algeria drafts new UN Security Council resolution on Gaza — Israel

UNITED NATIONS, May 22. /TASS/. Algeria has prepared a new draft UN Security Council resolution on Gaza, demanding all restrictions on humanitarian aid deliveries to the enclave be lifted, the Israeli permanent mission to the UN said.

"Less than 24 hours after the brutal terror attack in which two employees of the Israeli embassy in Washington were murdered, Algeria published a draft of an anti-Israel resolution that will be put to a vote in the Security Council this coming Wednesday (May 28)," the mission said in a statement.

"The draft demands the lifting of restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, the release of prisoners, and a complete withdrawal from Gaza - without mentioning Hamas or the terror attacks waged against Israel on October 7, 2023," the statement reads.