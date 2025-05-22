Two killed in small plane crash in California — police

NEW YORK, May 22. /TASS/. Two people were killed and eight wounded when a Cessna 550 plane crashed into a military housing neighborhood in San Diego, California, San Diego Fire-Rescue Division Chief Dan Eddy said.

He told reporters that one of the victims had to be admitted to a hospital.

However, the authorities warned that casualty figures were not final.

The accident is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is expected to join it soon.

The plane crashed into the Murphy Canyon settlement in the north of the city earlier in the day. It spilled fuel, setting fire to at least 15 houses. The cause of the crash is unknown at this point, but it was reported that the area was covered in thick fog at the time of the disaster.