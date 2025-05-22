G7 threatens tougher sanctions against Russia if it continues Ukraine hostilities

OTTAWA, May 22. /TASS/. The G7 has warned that it will tighten sanctions against Russia if Moscow does not agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine.

"We welcome ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire. If such a ceasefire is not agreed, we will continue to explore all possible options, including options to maximize pressure such as further ramping up sanctions," the Ukraine-related part of the G7 finance ministers' and central bank governors' communique, adopted after their meeting in Canada, reads.

"We reaffirm that, consistent with our respective legal systems, Russia’s sovereign assets in our jurisdictions will remain immobilized until Russia <...> pays for the damage it has caused to Ukraine," the G7 stated.