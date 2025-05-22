Israel reports airstrike on Beqaa Valley in western Lebanon

TEL AVIV, May 22. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force has launched a strike on the Beqaa Valley in western Lebanon, the army press service reported.

The army's target was a "military site containing rocket launchers and weapons" used by Hezbollah armed formations. "Hezbollah terrorist activity was identified at the site," the army added.

In addition, the IDF launched strikes in southern Lebanon, also targeting military infrastructure and missile installations. "The presence of weapons in the area and Hezbollah activities at the site constitute blatant violations of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon. The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel and will prevent any attempt by Hezbollah to reestablish its terror capabilities," the army concluded.