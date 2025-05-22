UN wants to see conflict in Ukraine over — spokesman on Ukrainian drone attack

UNITED NATIONS, May 22. /TASS/. The United Nations wants to see the Ukrainian conflict resolved in accordance with the international law, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the United Nations.

"Our reaction is the same. Whenever there are targets that are potentially civilian. We continue to want to see an end to the war. To this conflict in line with international principles, Security Council, all relevant UN resolutions and international law," he said, when asked by a TASS correspondent about the massive Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions on Wednesday night.

Russian air defense forces shot down 485 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from 8:00 p.m. on May 20 to 8:00 a.m. on May 22 Moscow time (from 5:00 p.m. on May 20 to 5:00 a.m. on May 22 GMT). Commenting on the attack, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS it proves that the West is encouraging the Kiev regime to continue terrorist actions.