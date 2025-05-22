Plane that crashed in San Diego falls in military neighborhood

NEW YORK, May 22. /TASS/. The Cessna 550 plane, which crashed in San Diego, California, earlier in the day, fell in a military housing neighborhood, NBC News reported.

The plane crashed into the Murphy Canyon settlement in the north of the city, its spilled fuel setting fire to at least 15 houses.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this point, but it was reported that the area was covered in thick fog at the time of the disaster.

ABC News said all those on board the plane died, but their exact number was not reported.

No casualties on the ground have so far been reported.