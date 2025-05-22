Plane crash in San Diego brings deaths — media

NEW YORK, May 22. /TASS/. Several people were killed when a Cessna plane crashed into a residential neighborhood in San Diego, California, local ABC News affiliate reported.

According to the outlet, all the dead were on board the plane. No casualties were reported among those on the ground near the crash site. Information on the exact number of people killed, as well as the total number of people on board the plane, has not yet been given.

Earlier, it was reported that a small plane crashed in the area of Murphy Canyon in northern San Diego. The aircraft rammed into several houses; aviation fuel spilled at the scene, and about 15 houses caught fire. Information about the causes of the incident has not yet been given. Associated Press noted that there was thick fog in San Diego at the time of the accident.