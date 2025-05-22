Israeli army orders evacuation of 14 Gaza neighborhoods — media

CAIRO, May 22. /TASS/. Residents of more than a dozen neighborhoods located in the northern part of the blockaded Gaza Strip have received an instruction from the Israeli army to urgently leave their homes and move to the southern part of the enclave, the Palestinian news agency Maan reported on Thursday.

The army "alerted Palestinians living in 14 neighborhoods in the northern area of the Gaza Strip to urgently evacuate from this part of the enclave and demanded to move to the south." Among the areas from which people are being displaced are the neighborhoods of Shima, Manshiya, Nahda, Sheikh Zayed City and the Jabalya refugee camp.

Israeli authorities declared that these territories henceforth are "dangerous zones" in which the army intends to "expand fighting and intensify its presence."

On May 20, Maan reported that the number of Palestinians who were forced to move from the north of the Gaza Strip to its southern part had exceeded 400,000. These people were joined by "hundreds of thousands of residents of Khan Yunis and its suburbs," which the Israeli army declared an area of hostilities and demanded that civilians evacuate as soon as possible, the media outlet added.

On March 18, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported widespread strikes on Hamas strongholds in the Gaza Strip, thus ending the truce established in January this year. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that Israel had renewed military operations in Gaza after Hamas rejected the US proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.

The office stated that the Israeli military had resumed strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza to secure the release of hostages and that the army would intensify its campaign in the enclave. The radicals have blamed the United States for the resumption of Israeli aggression.

On May 18, Palestinian officials said the IDF had entered the decisive phase of the Gideon’s Chariots military operation aimed at defeating Hamas in Gaza. According to the Israeli prime minister’s office, "ground forces are advancing deep into the Gaza Strip," carrying out "targeted strikes against Hamas structures and occupying key positions."