Daily death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza exceeds 90

DUBAI, May 22. /TASS/. More that 90 people died after Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip during the past day, the Qatari-based Al Jazeera television channel reported.

According to Al Jazeera, Israeli bombardments killed 93 people during the past day and Israel continues delivering strikes on northern Gaza.

According to the enclave’s health ministry, the overall death toll from Israeli attacks since October 2023 has climbed to 53,655, with 121,950 people being wounded.

On March 18, Israel resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip and delivered a series of strikes on Hamas targets, thus cutting short the ceasefire that had been in place in the enclave since January 2025. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office explained the move by Hamas' rejections of proposals advanced after talks with US envoy Steve Witkoff. It claimed that the goal of the operation was to release all of the Israeli hostages. Hamas placed responsibility for this latest spiral of escalation in Gaza on Israel and the United States.