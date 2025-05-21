Technical talks between Russia, Ukraine may be held in Vatican next week — Stubb

STOCKHOLM, May 22. /TASS/. Technical talks between Russia and Ukraine may be held in the Vatican, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said.

"There are more mediators now. Previously, only the United States played this role, now Europe is involved as well," the Yle broadcasting company quoted him as saying.

According to the Finnish president, technical talks will probably be held in the Vatican next week.

The new Pope, Leo XIV, said earlier that the Holy See is ready to promote the peace process in Ukraine, including to host talks. US President Donald Trump welcomed this initiative.

Talks between Russia and Ukraine were held in Istanbul on May 16. On May 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a more than two-hour phone call with Trump where the two leaders discussed ways of settling the conflict in Ukraine. Following this call, the US president spoke to Vladimir Zelensky and a number of European leaders, with Stubb being among them, to inform them about his conversation with Putin.