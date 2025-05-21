Iran confirms 5th round of talks with US to take place on May 23

DUBAI, May 21. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei confirmed that the fifth round of Iran-US talks to settle disagreements over the Gulf country’s nuclear program will take place in Rome on May 23.

In a post on the Telegram channel of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Baghaei said Oman proposed to hold the talks on Friday in the Italian capital, and Iran agreed. He added that Iranian negotiators remain "determined to defend the rights and interests of the Iranian people."

Earlier, the fifth round of talks between Iran and the United States was announced on May 23 by Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi on his social network X page.

The US and Iran have held four rounds of talks, mediated by Oman, to settle differences around the Iranian nuclear program. The first of them took place on April 12 in the Omani capital. The second took place on April 19 in Rome, and the third and fourth ones on April 26 and May 11 in Oman again. The Iranian delegation was led by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and the US team by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.