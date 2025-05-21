Russia-Belarus defense ties strong as ever — military official

MINSK, May 21. /TASS/. The military-industrial complexes of Belarus and Russia are historically linked, with defense cooperation between the two countries today continuing this strong tradition, Chairman of the State Military-Industrial Committee of Belarus Dmitry Pantus said on Wednesday.

According to him, work continues under the five-year program on military-technical cooperation with Russia. Furthermore, a new program, which includes a wide range of projects, is planned to be launched soon.

"Among other things, our work will focus on research and development in the spheres of rocket science, aviation and electronic warfare," he told a news conference at the MILEX 2025 international armament and military hardware exhibition in Minsk.

"Today, relations in the sphere of military-technical cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus are at their apex," Pantus said. "The military-industrial complexes of Belarus and the Russian Federation are not simply interconnected today, but have been historically."

According to him, Russia is a strategic partner for the Army and defense-industrial complex of Belarus, and both countries enjoy very close cooperation ties.

"Today the Russian Federation cannot do without Belarusian products in its national defense production, and vice versa," Pantus added.